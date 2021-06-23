Scarlett Johansson Is Bringing Another Disney World Ride To The Big Screen, And It's Awesome

One can never underestimate the crazy things people will do at theme parks. Over the years we've seen stories of guests getting in fights wit each other, employees of theme parks being attacked, and more than a few cases of people getting drunk and doing really dumb stuff. You can basically set you watch by people doing crazy things at Walt Disney World and we have our newest example as a woman has been captured on video jumping off the Living with the Land attraction at Epcot in order to apparently take a cucumber from the greenhouse. Though she doesn't get away scot-free as she actually falls in the water before getting back in the boat.