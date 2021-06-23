Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scarlett Johansson Is Bringing Another Disney World Ride To The Big Screen, And It's Awesome

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney has become a franchise machine in recent years. With Marvel and Star Wars and live-action remakes of classic animated films, the studio is just printing money. However, one area where the House of Mouse has continually tried to find success is in turning popular theme park attractions into movies. Only the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have found success on the screen, but that hasn't stopped Disney from trying. Dwayne Johnson will be bringing Jungle Cruise to the screen in just about a month, and now it's being reported that Disney is looking to turn the Tower of Terror into a film (again) with Scarlett Johansson.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Steve Guttenberg
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Lightning Strikes#The House Of Mouse#Toy Story 4#The Tokyo Disneysea#Terror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPaste Magazine

Scarlett Johansson to Produce and Star in Disney Tower of Terror Movie

We’re just a couple weeks now from finally seeing actress Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited and repeatedly delayed solo outing as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s Black Widow, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time for some additional ScarJo/Disney news first. The two-time Oscar nominee and upcoming recipient of the 35th American Cinematheque Award will reportedly produce and star in a film adaptation based on the iconic Disney ride Tower of Terror, according to Collider. The film would be written by Toy Story 4 director and Inside Out writer Josh Cooley, and does not have a director its own attached. Johansson, meanwhile, would be producing through her own company These Pictures.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Scarlett Johansson defends Black Widow's Avengers: Endgame death

Black Widow's first solo film is finally right around the corner, but it's kind of bittersweet because it's most likely Scarlett Johansson's final live-action outing as the character considering she died in Avengers: Endgame. It was a moment that has really divided fans, with some feeling disappointed that the Marvel...
MoviesInside the Magic

These Disney Funko POPs Are Worth Serious Cash!

If you’re a big Disney fan or a Disney collector, you probably have more than one Disney Funko POP! These figurines are widely sold around the world and there are plenty of Disney ones out there. But what if we told you that a few of your Disney Funko POPs...
Cars 108

New Disney Plus Series Will Tell the Stories Behind Famous Disneyland Rides

Fans of Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides will get a new way to enjoy their experiences and their history with Behind the Attraction, a new series coming next month to Disney+. According to the press release, the show “delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.” The show is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who previously made The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us for Netflix. It’s narrated by Paget Brewster.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

A Woman Jumped Off A Disney World Ride To Steal A Cucumber And Fell In The Water, No Really

One can never underestimate the crazy things people will do at theme parks. Over the years we've seen stories of guests getting in fights wit each other, employees of theme parks being attacked, and more than a few cases of people getting drunk and doing really dumb stuff. You can basically set you watch by people doing crazy things at Walt Disney World and we have our newest example as a woman has been captured on video jumping off the Living with the Land attraction at Epcot in order to apparently take a cucumber from the greenhouse. Though she doesn't get away scot-free as she actually falls in the water before getting back in the boat.
MoviesDeadline

‘Black Widow’ Review: Marvel Universe Starts Phase 4 With Action-Packed Sendoff For Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger

It is not any spoiler to say Black Widow is almost certain to be Scarlett Johansson’s last spin around the track as the title superhero, aka Natasha Romanoff. She has been playing her since the character’s 2010 debut in Iron Man 2, appearing in four Avengers films including paying the ultimate sacrifice in Endgame, and also making her mark in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Finally (and following the pandemic delay of the release) she gets her own stand-alone entry in the MCU set right around the end of events in Civil War, and Johansson makes the most of it.
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

Scarlett Johansson to launch beauty line

Scarlett Johansson is set to launch a beauty line. The 'Black Widow' star will release a clean beauty collection in 2022 after she dropped her beauty collaborations with other brands to create a line that is "true" to herself. She told WWD: “I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Should Johnny Depp Cameo In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? Here’s What His Co-Star Says

While Disney has tried several times to launch movies that were inspired by its theme park attractions, the only real success the movie side of the company has seen has come from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. With five movies that have made over $4 billion in total, it's no surprise that Disney is reportedly looking at multiple ways to take the franchise forward. But what seems clear at this point is that when Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is released, assuming it ever is, it will happen without Johnny Depp or Captain Jack Sparrow. But should he get a cameo?
IGN

Disney's Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Talk Pirates of the Caribbean Inspiration

Warning. Some spoilers below for what we saw being filmed. Disney’s Jungle Cruise debuts in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. On a particularly muggy morning back in the summer of 2018, a group of journalists were invited to the Hawaiian island of Kauai to visit the set of Disney's Jungle Cruise, the upcoming live-action film loosely based on the iconic theme park ride. The film is set in 1916, where explorer Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) travels to the Amazon jungle in search of an ancient tree with special healing abilities. There, she teams up with a charming boat captain named Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) for an epic adventure.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Black Widow’ Director Thinks A Sequel Could Happen Without Scarlett Johansson

“Black Widow” is a rare film for Marvel Studios. Unlike other features that have debuted over the past decade-plus, “Black Widow” is a film that is envisioned as a one-off story, mainly because the film’s star, Scarlett Johansson, has said she’s leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her character was killed in “Avengers: Endgame.” So, going into the feature, fans will likely understand why there’s not talk about a “Black Widow 2.” Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.
LifestyleKTVB

'Jungle Cruise': How a Beloved Theme Park Ride Became Disney's Next Big Franchise

For the briefest of moments in the summer of 2018, Adventureland was real. If you knew where to look, you would find yourself transported to the bustling river town of Porto Belo in Brazil at the turn of the century, wandering the crowded aisles of an open-air marketplace or ordering a drink at the Hotel de Ferreira. Locals, clothes dusty and skin baked in the sun, and tourists dressed in European finery alike belly up to the bar, hoping to beat the heat.