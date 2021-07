Construction of unit 5 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant has formally begun with the pouring of first concrete for the foundation plate of the reactor building at the site in Tamil Nadu, India. It was launched today by Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, chairman of India's Atomic Energy Commission and secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, in the presence of Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachov and Satish Kumar Sharma, managing director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), in a ceremony that had to be held via videoconference owing to COVID-19 restrictions.