Meu Amor sets up Goodwood outing with Eternal strike at Carlisle

By
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RABG1_0ad8YHwK00
Meu Amor after winning the Eternal Stakes at Carlisle

Meu Amor stamped her class on the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle

Ralph Beckett’s filly brought a high level of form to the Listed contest, having finished a close-up fourth in the Group Three Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield and third in the Surrey Stakes at Epsom on her last couple of starts.

The daughter of Siyouni was sent off at 3-1 for her latest assignment under Richard Kingscote and travelled strongly throughout the seven-furlong contest before pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of Ken Condon’s Irish raider Thunder Beauty.

The previously unbeaten 15-8 favourite Cloudy Dawn was just over two lengths further back in third.

“It was straightforward,” said Kingscote.

“She had enough form to say she’d be in the mix. Of course the unknown was how much more Mr (William) Haggas’ filly (Cloudy Dawn) had under the bonnet, but my filly did everything lovely.

“Back on some better ground, she showed a good attitude and it was very smooth.”

I think we'll look towards Goodwood and the Oak Tree Stakes in five weeks' time

Beckett is planning to step Meu Amor back up in class at Glorious Goodwood.

He said: “We were a little bit underwhelmed by the effort at Epsom and I think her performance today showed we were right to be.

“She enjoyed the track and the race set up well for her.

“I think we’ll look towards Goodwood and the Oak Tree Stakes in five weeks’ time.”

newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
