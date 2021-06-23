Cancel
Nespelem, WA

Eric Charles Smiskin

By Scott Hunter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Charles Smiskin, 50, Loving Son, Brother, Uncle and Faithful Friend, left us all much too soon, Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 from Nespelem, Washington. Born Monday, April 26, 1971 in Roswell, New Mexico to William "Bill" George and Sandra Mae Clark, Eric attended Lake Roosevelt School in Coulee Dam, Washington and went on to earn his GED from Washington State University. A proud member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville and the Catholic Church, Eric enjoyed spending time social networking on the internet and gaming on his X-Box. A gifted artist who loved to draw, Eric's greatest passion was his love of music. Playing his own unique brand of "hard edged Rock and Roll" on Bass Guitar for several bands, including – "Vision Seekers" and "Skull Session," Eric's style was well known throughout Central Washington as well as having performed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

