If you wanted to see the Pumpkin King live after over a year inside, Los Angeles is the place to be, as a live-to-film concert experience of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be performed in October. Danny Elfman, composer, lyricist and voice of Jack Skellington, will reprise his role with additional guest stars to be announced at a later date. Conductor John Mauceri will lead with a full orchestra and choir, with all of the songs performed live in sync with the Henry Selick film produced by Tim Burton. There will also be pre-show activities like a costume contest and trick-or-treating (watch out for Lock, Shock and Barrel).