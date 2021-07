Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Friends, those fireworks you just heard a couple days early came from IJ headquarters across the river from 1 First Street. That's because this morning the Supreme Court said it will hear Carson v. Makin, an IJ case that asks whether state officials can exclude families from a generally available tuition assistance program if those families choose to send their children to a school that teaches religion. Click here to learn more.