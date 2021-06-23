3M AND DISCOVERY EDUCATION ANNOUNCE STATE MERIT WINNERS IN THE 2021 3M YOUNG SCIENTIST CHALLENGE
3M AND DISCOVERY EDUCATION ANNOUNCE STATE MERIT WINNERS IN THE 2021 3M YOUNG SCIENTIST CHALLENGE. SILVER SPRING, MD. – The 3M Young Scientist Challengeasks students in grades 5 – 8 to identify an everyday problem in their community or the world and submit a one-to-two-minute video communicating the science behind their solution. An esteemed and diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge and communication effectiveness.www.weisradio.com