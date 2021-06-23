Rocket Confetti Popper

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On the Fourth of July, there's no need to wait for twilight's last gleaming. Kids will have a blast setting off these DIY confetti poppers whenever you hand them out. Making them is definitely not rocket science. You'll just need a cardboard box and tubes you'd otherwise recycle-from gift wrap, toilet paper, or paper towels-plus some white paint, blue painters' tape (for the patriotic stripes), barbecue skewers, red construction paper, and kitchen twine (for the faux fuses). The only thing you might not have on hand is the confetti; these over-size dots and stars are easy to find online and made of biodegradable paper. As shown here, we used Todo D'Fiesta Round Tissue-Paper Confetti Circles in red, white, and blue ($10 for 10,000 pieces amazon.com) and Crafts & Confetti Paper Star Confetti in gray and white ($4.25 for 250 pieces, amazon.com). To let 'em rip, all little ones have to do is hold the rocket in one hand, push the handle up with the other, and… ka-boom!

