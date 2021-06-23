Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Who Is Connor B. on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season?

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnor Brennan (aka Connor B!) started off this season of The Bachelorette dressed as a literal cat, and apparently Katie Thurston was...into it! Like, to the point where she and Connor made out while he was in full costume, an image which lives in my mind rent-free no matter how many times I try to evict it. Usually, super-gimmicky contestants don't make it that far on The Bachelorette, but Connor and Katie have clearly connected—she even gushed to Us Weekly that “He did his research on me. I love my cats so much. And then he has these ridiculous jokes that made me laugh. He’s handsome. And honestly, he was the first name I remembered by heart. I was like, ‘I know him, Connor, the cat.’ That’s what I called him and he’s just a great guy.”

www.cosmopolitan.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#Us Weekly#Music Video#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Iaconetti Says She’s ‘Disappointed’ With Chris Harrison’s Exit, Shares Thoughts on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Journey

Still processing. Ashley Iaconetti revealed how she feels about Chris Harrison’s exit from The Bachelor franchise just weeks after the announcement was made. “Overall, I’m disappointed on how it all unfolded,” the season 19 Bachelor contestant, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 21, while promoting her partnership with Amazon Prime for Amazon Prime Days. “I wish he was still going to be around as host.”
Celebritiestvinsider.com

So, How Much Do ‘Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Get Paid?

Beyond the private islands, luxury accommodations, and endless supply of champagne, being a contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette isn’t necessarily the most glamorous gig. Of course, there’s always the chance of finding a potential fiancé, most contestants go home with quite a bit of debt. While many fans assume the contestants on the show are paid for their time spent filming — which, for some, could be more than two months — the truth is, the contestants aren’t paid a dime.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Rachel Lindsay Reveals Moment She Was 'Done' With 'Bachelor' Franchise In Op-Ed

Rachel Lindsay detailed her experience with the "Bachelor" franchise in a new op-ed She shared she knew she was done with the franchise following her controversial interview with Chris Harrison. Lindsay explained she was "exhausted from defending myself against a toxic fandom" Rachel Lindsay is getting candid about her experience...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Out of Nosiness/Curiosity, Who Is Cole Sprouse's New Girlfriend, Ari Fournier?

If there's one thing we learned from Cole Sprouse's relationship with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, it's that he's super low-key when it comes to PDA. Like, this dude is not about to pull a Kravis and start making out in the middle of his neighborhood Hot Topic, you know? But he does appear to be in a new relationship following his split with Lili, and word on the Jingle Jangle-infested streets of Riverdale is that he's dating model Ari Fournier.
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert SLAMS show’s ‘trainwreck’ new host decisions & warns show is on a ‘slippery slope’

BACHELORETTE alum Tanner Tolbert slammed the show's "trainwreck" new host decisions and further warned the show is on a "slippery slope." On Wednesday, it was revealed that Lance Bass and Lil Jon would be part of the rotating list of hosts for Bachelor In Paradise, after Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over The Bachelorette.