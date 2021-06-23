Who Is Connor B. on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season?

Connor Brennan (aka Connor B!) started off this season of The Bachelorette dressed as a literal cat, and apparently Katie Thurston was...into it! Like, to the point where she and Connor made out while he was in full costume, an image which lives in my mind rent-free no matter how many times I try to evict it. Usually, super-gimmicky contestants don't make it that far on The Bachelorette, but Connor and Katie have clearly connected—she even gushed to Us Weekly that “He did his research on me. I love my cats so much. And then he has these ridiculous jokes that made me laugh. He’s handsome. And honestly, he was the first name I remembered by heart. I was like, ‘I know him, Connor, the cat.’ That’s what I called him and he’s just a great guy.”