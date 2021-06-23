Breaking Down Marshon Lattimore's New & Next Contract
Remember when the COVID-19 salary cap ceiling in 2021 was first set, and the New Orleans Saints were like, $80M over the cap? Good times. Nobody believed the Saints couldn’t get out of it—the Saints have been getting out of tight cap spots for as long as Drew Brees has been throwing accurate slant patterns. But they had to do more wiggling than ever. Just to get their draft class signed, New Orleans had to restructure Marshon Lattimore before his rookie contract even expired.thedraftnetwork.com