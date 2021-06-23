Destination Kohler: A Wisconsin luxury resort built on American dreams

We needed a break. A break from vaccines, viruses, masks, plans for next year, plans for returning to the office, plans to return to normalcy when nothing really feels normal. A resort was in order, but we aren’t ready to fly yet, and though I love Branson’s Big Cedar, I wanted something new. My family (husband, two teenage boys and our dog) found exactly what we needed — for adventure, relaxation and escape — at a short getaway in Kohler, Wisconsin.