Record: 14 - 2 (1) RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB22, Darrel Williams RB76. WR: Tyreek Hill WR2, Sammy Watkins* WR71, Mecole Hardman WR89. That's how many carries Edwards-Helaire had inside the opponent's 10-yard line in 2020 -- inside the Green Zone. That's not a huge number -- 51 players had at least 10 -- but it does highlight that he wasn't lacking for opportunities to score. He ended up with just one touchdown on those 15 carries, making him the only player with at least 15 opportunities not to score at least twice. Is that just bad luck? Or is Edwards-Helaire too small to be an effective runner when the field shrinks? Among the players who had at least 10 Green Zone carries, the average score rate was 29.3%, which means given 15 attempts, the average back would score around four touchdowns. If Edwards-Helaire can even be average in that regard, his upside looks a lot higher than it did as a rookie.