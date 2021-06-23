EUR: New Drivers For Growth
Although the existing home sales is not a major economic indicator, market participants still reacted to the news with a rise in the single European currency. Notably, the data turned out to be better than expected. Analysts predicted a fall of 1.0% while actual figures showed a decrease of only 0.9%. Therefore, the market reaction clearly shows that the euro has been largely oversold lately. So, even a minor negative report on the US macroeconomic data is enough to weigh on the US dollar.www.investing.com