U.S. Politics

U.S. Supreme Court issues unanimous decision against NCAA

By Michael Smith
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA’s amateurism model is not dead, but the U.S. Supreme Court dealt it a severe blow today by ruling 9-0 in NCAA v. Alston that the governing body cannot restrict education-related compensation and benefits for college athletes. By doing so in the past, the NCAA was in violation of antitrust laws, the high court ruled unanimously, supporting the claim by college athletes that they should be allowed to receive education-related compensation and benefits.

