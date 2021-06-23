Home Depot extends BOPIS to equipment rentals
Home Depot has expanded its buy-online-pickup-in-store technology to the rental sector. The home improvement giant is introducing a “rent online, pick up in store” service at its 1,300 rental locations. Leveraging the service, customers can now reserve and rent equipment such as breakers, concrete saws, tillers, sod cutters, trailers and moving vehicles online up to 30 days in advance. After piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston markets, The Home Depot has made the system available to rental customers across North America.chainstoreage.com