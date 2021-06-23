Home Depot extends BOPIS to equipment rentals

These days, you're hardly relegated to shopping for a new car with the traditional buying and leasing options. A new alternative in the form of vehicle subscriptions is here. Just like subscribing to your favorite streaming service, you can do the same thing with a car. Wild, we know. With vehicle subscriptions becoming more well known, we're here to help you find out if it's the right move for you. Whether from automakers or third-party companies, there are many ways to subscribe to your next new car.