Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rising Producer An!ma Raver Drops ‘Gravity’ on Lakota Music

By Preferred Content Provider
oneedm.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Toma Hawk’s newest rising Producers ‘An!ma Raver’ is proving to be a seriously impressive addition to his roster of growing talents, especially with his brand-new release ‘Galaxy’. Hailing as a 26 year-old Producer from Germany, An!ma Raver is putting his knowledge and talent to the test after grasping the theory of music production with 5 years of practice on FL-Studio under his belt. This is the first release from An!ma Raver on the ‘Lakota Music’ imprint and with an accompanying remix from one of the labels biggest talents JonJo Drake – This release leaves no room for disappointment.

oneedm.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Gravity#Lakota Music#Fl Studio#The Lakota Music#Fx#Jonjo#Beatport#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicVice

Is Lorde dropping new music today?

Lorde songs and buses have one thing in common: you wait over three years for one to arrive and then several seem to show up at once. Or at least that’s what eagle-eyed fans have decided. After returning from war with the exhilarating, special “Solar Power” barely a fortnight ago, Lorde’s little Liabilities (our unofficial stan army name; we are all, to some degree, quite mentally ill) have noticed her website has been updated with a video that appears to be shot on the same beach as the “Solar Power” video. The word underneath it may allude to a new song title: Solstice.
Musickiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | NEW MUSIC

5. LANY – dancing in the kitchen. LANY - dancing in the kitchen (official video) LANY - dancing in the kitchen (official video)Listen to 'dancing in the kitchen' now: https://LANY.lnk.to/DITKnew merch: https://Lany.lnk.to/LANYSTOREID sign... 4. MAX, Ali Gate – Butterflies. MAX & Ali Gatie - Butterflies (Official Music Video) MAX &...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Dance Music Producer Names

A new electronic dance music album is in the works, and it has a strong likelihood of becoming one of the year’s most popular albums. No doubt it will be in tandem with the highly successful Man On The Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. But it is not a far cry from being on the same level as the original album. What separates it from that album?
Musicthis song is sick

Skrillex & Four Tet Drop Ghostly New Music Video for “Butterflies”

Out of the handful of tracks that Skrillex has shared over the past couple of months, “Butterflies,” his collab with Four Tet and Starrah, is my current favorite. He’s gone all out with these singles so far, releasing high-production music videos for both, further supporting the theory that an album is around the corner.
MusicYour EDM

Oliver Heldens Drops Another Dirty Banger, “Ma Luv” with MorganJ

Oliver Heldens is back with another banger, “Ma Luv.” Teaming up with Italian producer MorganJ, “Ma Luv” features all of Oliver’s best production tricks in one spot. Pandemic or no, the Dutch megastar has not let off the gas, putting out 26 originals and remixes over the past year! “Ma Luv” will rightly take its place in his catalog and fit seamlessly into his live sets.
Musicsweetwater.com

Producers Panel: Meet the Legends Behind the Music

After you watch, check out Sweetwater.com/gearfest for incredible deals, artist appearances, workshops, and amazing performances, June 25 and 26, 2021! 👉 https://www.Sweetwater.com/GearFest/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=TF5BucAclSw. Hear directly from some of today’s hottest producers and engineers in this one-of-a-kind panel discussion featuring Chris Lord-Alge, Henny Tha Bizness, Joe Barresi, Quentin Gilkey, Andrew Scheps, and...
Musicsflcn.com

Etana Drops New Album, Pamoja Ahead of Big Ship Music Festival

– If it’s one thing Etana can ever be accused of, it’s inactivity. The prolific singer/songwriter is back with a new album, one year after the release of her previous. Pamoja is the title of the new set. An expansive 16-song effort that hears Etana working with artists from diverse countries. In fact, there are 11 collaborations on the album which came out on June 25.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Two of the Best Electronic Dance Music Producers

If you want to have fun in the club or at home, then the best electronic music for you is none other than House Mix. If you are not familiar with this kind of electronic music, then it is nothing new for you. It is a collection of high quality beats, melodies and music tracks that are created exclusively for live performances and radio shows. It contains original electronic instruments from top DJs.
EntertainmentBusiness Insider

New NFT Marketplace NFT STARS Debuts with a Drop by Canadian DJ and Music Producer Eva Shaw

SYDNEY, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- The newly launched NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced an auction of unique art created by Eva Shaw, scheduled for 2nd of July. The NFT STARS marketplace will debut with an auction of unique NFTs created by popular music producer, DJ and creator of record label 'Mad Fatti' - Eva Shaw. Her collection "Exploration" combines all of her talents and passion for cryptographic innovation, music and 3D art. The auction is scheduled for 17:30 UTC on 2nd July and will be held exclusively on the NFT STARS marketplace.
Musicedm.com

Flume Shares Clip of Wonky Unreleased Trap Song: Watch

As fans patiently wait for Flume's elusive third album, the famed electronic music producer took to social media today to offer a preview of a massive unreleased track. After Flume shared an Instagram Story containing a clip of a wonky, glitched-out tune, it's clear that his reputation for forward-thinking sound design won't be challenged any time soon.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Choosing Electronic Dance Music Labels

The advent of electronic dance music labels has given rise to a whole new scene and changed the electronic dance music industry forever. For quite some time electronic dance music labels have been popping up left, right and centre. And it’s only gotten better! The emergence of labels and sites has brought about a whole new audience. As producers and DJ’s are looking to branch out and create their own names in the industry are becoming more aggressive, the quality of music being put out by these labels is getting better.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The 9 Best DJ Mixes of June 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. Dance music is finally showing signs of new life. Clubs are cautiously reopening, festivals are going forward, and DJs are reconnecting with their craft, airing out stale Rekordbox playlists to make room for fresh inspiration.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Music producer and ‘Ready to Love’ bachelor AJ releases EP ‘just for women’

Thirty-eight-year-old music producer AJ joined the current season of “Ready to Love” because, like many singles, he realized his dating patterns weren’t moving him closer to his goal of marriage and family. The creative Scorpio says he has enjoyed a full life with many different career paths and successes, so marriage and a family were the only things missing. It was pure coincidence when asked about his worst dating experience that the girl on the other end of his story would end up as a part of the cast.
Musiconeedm.com

Toby Romeo Unveils Catchy Tune “Oh Lord”

‘Oh Lord’ sees Toby Romeo at his best; writing a fiery future house instrumental underneath an irresistibly catchy top vocal melody from Deve, a young producer, musician, and vocalist based in Vienna, Austria. The single opens immediately with a piercing snippet of the vocal sample, announcing Romeo’s return right from the get-go. After an abridged buildup, ‘Oh Lord’ breaks out into an ultra-bouncy deep house frenzy, blending an evocative chord progression with Romeo’s sharp ear for clever rhythm.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Enjoy Listening To Slow Electronic Dance Music In Your Home

Slow electronic music is simply one of life’s great pleasures. It can be used for so many different things, for so many different reasons. Most often, slow electronic dance music tends to be rhythmic, long and slow drum beats. It’s relaxing and hypnotic. It can be used to induce sleep, help with anxiety or depression and used to facilitate meditation.
Musicedm.com

Listen to Loxy and Ink's Riveting Breakbeat Track, "Phoenix Rising"

Two titans in UK electronic music culture, Loxy and Ink, have dropped a new progressive breakbeat track titled "Phoenix Rising." A follow-up to their latest hip-hop tune "Manifested Visions," Loxy and Ink have returned with another stunning collab. But this time around they went in a different direction. "Phoenix Rising" is a departure from their usual gritty UK sound, as this transformative track demonstrates the duo’s mastery of fluidity by offering a warm and welcoming breakbeat beast.
New York City, NYmmm.edu

Class of 2014 Valedictorian Produces Multilingual Children’s Music Album

Josephine Ancelle ’14, a graduate of MMC’s Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology major and the Class of 2014 valedictorian, recently released a new album titled Les Chansons de La Petite École. As a part of her role as Music and Yoga Instructor at La Petite École, a French immersion preschool in New York City, the album was created to help students learn French using lyrics inspired by the school’s daily routine.
Musiconeedm.com

DVBBS and Powfu Combine Forces for “Losing Sleep”

DVBBS team up with fellow Canadian and alternative sensation Powfu for their new track “Losing Sleep”. It sees the duo experimenting with a masterful blend of alt-punk and electronic music. Opening with mellow instrumental melodies, Powfu’s heartfelt vocals shine through as “Losing Sleep” laments on a lost lover. DVBBS’s influence comes in soft basslines during the culmination of the track. The track will guarantee to pull at any listener’s heartstrings. Powfu has been riding the wave of his TikTok popularity from “death bed (coffee for your head)” song, which got him signed to Columbia Records and just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify alone.