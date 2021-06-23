Rising Producer An!ma Raver Drops ‘Gravity’ on Lakota Music
One of Toma Hawk’s newest rising Producers ‘An!ma Raver’ is proving to be a seriously impressive addition to his roster of growing talents, especially with his brand-new release ‘Galaxy’. Hailing as a 26 year-old Producer from Germany, An!ma Raver is putting his knowledge and talent to the test after grasping the theory of music production with 5 years of practice on FL-Studio under his belt. This is the first release from An!ma Raver on the ‘Lakota Music’ imprint and with an accompanying remix from one of the labels biggest talents JonJo Drake – This release leaves no room for disappointment.oneedm.com