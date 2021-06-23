Rising Producer An!ma Raver Drops ‘Gravity’ on Lakota Music

Lorde songs and buses have one thing in common: you wait over three years for one to arrive and then several seem to show up at once. Or at least that’s what eagle-eyed fans have decided. After returning from war with the exhilarating, special “Solar Power” barely a fortnight ago, Lorde’s little Liabilities (our unofficial stan army name; we are all, to some degree, quite mentally ill) have noticed her website has been updated with a video that appears to be shot on the same beach as the “Solar Power” video. The word underneath it may allude to a new song title: Solstice.