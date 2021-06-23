When Did Alcatraz Stop Functioning As A Prison?
Alcatraz is perhaps best known for the June 12, 1962 escape of Clarence Anglin, John Anglin, and Frank Morris. In addition to successfully escaping the island, neither the inmates, nor their remains, were ever found. FBI.gov reports the U.S. Marshals Service's investigation into the notorious escape is still active. Although the escape remains one of the most intriguing incidents associated with Alcatraz, the island, and the facility, have a rich history — which began in the 1850s.www.grunge.com