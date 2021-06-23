When Did Alcatraz Stop Functioning As A Prison?

Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault has been overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court after he served two years behind bars and is now set to walk out of prison a free man.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr Cosby should never have been charged in the case, after reaching an agreement with a previous prosecutor.Mr Cosby, 83, had always denied any guilt and said he would rather serve the maximum sentence of 10 years than express remorse for the alleged 2004 incident with his accuser Andrea Constand.The Temple University employee accused The Cosby Show actor of inviting her to...