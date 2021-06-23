Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

When Did Alcatraz Stop Functioning As A Prison?

By Jennifer Deutschmann
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alcatraz is perhaps best known for the June 12, 1962 escape of Clarence Anglin, John Anglin, and Frank Morris. In addition to successfully escaping the island, neither the inmates, nor their remains, were ever found. FBI.gov reports the U.S. Marshals Service's investigation into the notorious escape is still active. Although the escape remains one of the most intriguing incidents associated with Alcatraz, the island, and the facility, have a rich history — which began in the 1850s.

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stroud
Person
Capone
Person
Alvin Karpis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcatraz Island#Mercury News#The War Department#The Department Of Justice#The Federal Government#Native Americans#Indians#The Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Port Lavaca, TXportlavacawave.com

Former Olivia resident talks book, Birdman of Alcatraz

Not many people can change and leave the life of crime, but one former Olivia resident talks about his story of redemption and his encounter with the Birdman of Alcatraz. George Pitts, 83, from Fort Stockton and on a family vacation in Port Lavaca, talked about his book that chronicles his life in and out of prison, meeting and befriending Robert Stroud, the Birdman of Alcatraz, and finding redemption in his faith.
PoliticsBoston Globe

Making prisons more humane

Too often when the prison doors clang shut, especially on those suffering from mental illness, hope and humanity go out the window. A 2020 US Department of Justice report that found “reasonable cause” that the state Department of Correction “fails to provide constitutionally adequate supervision to prisoners in mental health crisis” simply confirmed what many advocates and lawmakers already knew.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Bill Cosby Goes Free After Conviction Is Overturned

Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday (June 30th) after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault. The 83-year-old comedian served nearly three years out of his 10-year sentence for three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The...
Public SafetyTaylor Daily Press

Secrets of the man who died in prison. Did they “commit suicide”? – Free daily

Died in prison. Officially, suicide. We are talking John McAfee, 75, father of the popular antiviral virus. Absolute genius of computer science. Very controversial. He has been in a cell in Barcelona since October, where he was arrested while trying to board a flight to Turkey. He hung up an international arrest warrant issued by the United States seeking him for tax evasion.
Navajo, NMDaily Times

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Navajo Police officer

FARMINGTON — A member of the Navajo Nation has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a tribal police officer in 2017. Kirby Cleveland, 37, was sentenced during a June 28 hearing in Albuquerque federal court for the shooting death of Navajo Police Officer Houston James Largo, a press release from the Navajo Police Department states.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bill Cosby: Why was he released, what happens now – and could he be in line for payout?

Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault has been overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court after he served two years behind bars and is now set to walk out of prison a free man.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr Cosby should never have been charged in the case, after reaching an agreement with a previous prosecutor.Mr Cosby, 83, had always denied any guilt and said he would rather serve the maximum sentence of 10 years than express remorse for the alleged 2004 incident with his accuser Andrea Constand.The Temple University employee accused The Cosby Show actor of inviting her to...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Bill Cosby Goes Free After Conviction Is Overturned

Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday (June 30th) after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault. The 83-year-old comedian served nearly three years out of his 10-year sentence for three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The...
Colorado StateTitusville Herald

Court revives prisoner lawsuit against Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a lawsuit filed by inmates against Gov. Jared Polis at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic seeking to reduce the prison population and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. A lower court dismissed the case against...
Colorado Stateccenterdispatch.com

Court revives prisoner lawsuit against Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a lawsuit filed by inmates against Gov. Jared Polis at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic seeking to reduce the prison population and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. A lower court dismissed the case against...