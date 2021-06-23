Despite Scratching 100 Free Final, Yuri Kisil Will Likely Race It In Tokyo

While he injured his arm and didn't race the A final, Yuri Kisil is not yet out of the running to race the 100 free in Tokyo. Archive photo via Kevin Reust. Prior to the day 4 finals session at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, top seed in the 100 freestyle Yuri Kisil injured his arm while warming up for his race. Kisil was actually the second man to scratch the event after prelims as Brent Hayden announced that he would not swim at night due to back pain.