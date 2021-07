Parents with disabilities live in fear of discrimination in child welfare, family court, adoption and foster care proceedings. Statewide legislation could create procedural safeguards to protect children and families, whose parents or prospective parents have disabilities. Social service agencies exist in case parents need extra support. Parents with disabilities are often afraid to interact with these agencies because they sometimes take our children away from us using outright prejudice (which they call “common sense”) to justify their actions. I am a blind person, age 32, and I have no kids.