Harrison Ford Injured During Fight Scene on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood icon Harrison Ford (Star Wars, What Lies Beneath, American Graffiti) has sustained injuries while filming Indiana Jones 5 in Great Britain. …[the actor] hurt himself rehearsing a fight scene in Indiana Jones 5, sources tell Deadline. The extent of his injury wasn’t immediately known, but it involves his shoulder. Director James Mangold will continue to shoot around him while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated. The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks. Disney has set the Lucasfilm action thriller for a July 29, 2022 release date.

