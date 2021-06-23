Cancel
Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer Begins to Strip On-Field After Repeated Searches for Sticky Substances

By Brian Jones
Cover picture for the articleWashington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was inspected three times for the use of sticky substances, leading him to strip when searched for the third time, as mentioned by ESPN. The first two inspections came after the first and third innings, which is normal considering the league told starting pitchers they will be checked as much as twice per outing. But the third inspection in the fourth inning set Scherzer off. Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted the umpires to check Scherzer again after striking out Alec Bohm. Before the strikeout, Scherzer threw a 95 mph fastball that sent Bohm into the dirt.

