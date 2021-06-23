CDC finds likely link between rare heart inflammation in young people and COVID-19 shots

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(ATLANTA) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that there’s a “likely association” between a rare heart inflammatory condition and COVID-19 vaccinations in adolescents and young adults, CNBC reports.

The link was found mostly after young adults have received their second COVID-19 vaccine shot. More than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition were reported in those who received Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, according to a CDC advisory committee.

The CDC panel met to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of myocarditis or pericarditis in those ages 16 to 24 after receiving the vaccines. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

Of those numbers, 267 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported after receiving one dose of the vaccines and 827 after receiving two doses through June 11. The number of doses received for the additional 132 cases remains unknown.

Men under 30 make up the bulk of the cases, and most cases appear to be mild. About 300 million of the shots had been administered as of June 11, the CDC said.

The CDC advisors’ meeting comes as the Biden administration publicly acknowledges that it expects to fall short of its goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults partly vaccinated by July 4. Officials cited the shortfall in part to reluctance among younger Americans to be immunized.

The CDC is joining the Food and Drug Administration — which authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in adolescents ages 12 to 15 last month — in an investigation into whether the vaccines are causing the conditions.

Of the 295 people who have developed the condition and have been released, 79% of them have fully recovered, according to the CDC. Nine people were hospitalized, with two in intensive care as of June 11.

“We look forward to more clarity regarding the potential risk of myocarditis after mRNA vaccines to increase vaccine confidence and vaccination rates,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics.