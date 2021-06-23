Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Need another reason to drink coffee? It may help your liver.

By Lauren Barry
Posted by 
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 10 days ago

Researchers from the U.K. find that drinkers of all types of coffee have lower ratios of certain liver diseases such as hepatocellular carcinoma.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Poole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Liver Disease#Coffee#Food Drink#Bmc Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cancerwhdh.com

Drinking coffee of any type cuts risk for liver problems, study says

(CNN) — Drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces your risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases, a new study found. Coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty...
Manhasset, NYWebMD

Coffee Could Perk Up Your Liver

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Want to be good to your liver? Pour yourself another cup o' joe. British researchers report that coffee of all kinds may reduce your risk for chronic liver disease. Whether your java jolt is caffeinated or decaffeinated, ground or instant, makes no difference...
Food & DrinksHealthline

Your Morning Cup of Coffee May Lower Your Risk of Liver Disease

A new study has found that drinking coffee is associated with a lowered risk of chronic liver disease. Researchers are learning about coffee’s impact on the liver. They suspect the health benefits can be traced to coffee’s anti-inflammatory or anti-fibrotic properties. New research from the United Kingdom has found that...
CancerPosted by
WGAU

Study: Drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day reduces liver cancer risk

A study released Monday suggests that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of liver cancer. According to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health, coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers.
Drinks959theriver.com

New Study: Drinking Coffee May Cut Risk Of Chronic Liver Disease

If you are already on your second or third cup of coffee today – go ahead, have another. A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease. Scientists found...
Drinkskiss951.com

Drinking Coffee Could Help You Stay Healthy

Coffee lovers rejoice. Drinking coffee could help you stay healthy. It’s always good to hear that something you love could actually benefit you. That’s just what a new study determined. If you are already on your second or third cup of coffee today – go ahead, have another. A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease. Scientists found that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day cut the risk of chronic liver disease by 21% and dropped the risk of death from liver disease by nearly 50%.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

All Types of Coffee May Protect Against Chronic Liver Disease

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All types of coffee appear protective against chronic liver disease, according to a study published online June 22 in BMC Public Health. Oliver J. Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues investigated associations of coffee consumption,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Drinking Coffee Might Be Good For Your Vision

Water may well have a claim to fame as being vital to sustaining life, but it is nothing compared to the massive importance of coffee. On average, 62% of U.S. residents enjoy a daily influx of coffee, while regular coffee drinkers down three cups of the brown brilliance, according to research by the NCA (National Coffee Association, that is — not the other one).
DrinksGood News Network

Drinking Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Many Ailments, Including Liver Disease, Parkinson’s, Melanoma, Even Suicide

What beats a cup of joe in the morning? Nothing after you realize the myriad beneficial health outcomes that are now associated with drinking coffee. For example, a new study from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, published today in BMC Public Health, found that drinking any type of coffee led to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, with the benefit peaking at three to four cups per day.
Drinkswarricknews.com

Coffee seen reducing risk of chronic liver disease by 21 percent

Having coffee — ground or instant, caffeinated or decaf — may be good for your liver, reducing your risk of chronic liver disease by 21%, compared with those who do not drink coffee. In addition, those who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are roughly half as likely to die of chronic liver disease and 20% less likely to develop fatty liver disease (steatosis) or liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma).
Public Healthirvineweekly.com

Coffee Protects You From This Disease According To New Research

A new study found a connection between coffee consumption and liver disease. Here’s what you need to know. There’s a lot of information out there regarding coffee and its impact on your health. Recently, a lot of new studies have shown that it’s not all bad when it comes to your caffeine habit; drinking moderate amounts of coffee has been linked with decreased cancer odds, promoting fat burn, and more. Now, there’s a study that links the consumption of coffee with preventing liver disease.
DrinksEverydayHealth.com

Coffee, Even Decaf, May Promote Liver Health, Study Finds

Could drinking a few cups of coffee every day cut your risk of dying from liver disease almost in half? According to a new study, published June 22 in BMC Public Health, people who regularly consumed coffee, whether it was caffeinated or not, were less likely to develop chronic liver disease and chronic fatty liver disease, and had a lower risk of dying from liver disease, compared with those who didn’t drink coffee.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

What Happens To Your Liver When You Drink Soda

It's no secret that when it comes to drinks, soda is not the healthiest choice. From an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, tooth decay, and obesity, there are plenty of ways soda negatively affects your health. But it can also impact the health of your liver. To back up, you...
Diseases & TreatmentsSeattle Weekly

Liver Health Formula Review: PureHealth Research Liver Pills (Scam or Legit?)

The liver is a vital organ that regulates many of our significant chemical levels in the blood. Most of all, it helps to push waste products out of our systems. Unfortunately, the smallest of disruptions in the liver can give rise to unbalanced blood sugar levels, heart and kidney issues, weight gain, bleeding, increased pressure in the brain, and other metabolic disorders.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Posted by
Shin

Vitamin D: Is It Still a Wonder Drug For Covid-19?

Although the new clinical trial finds no benefit, it still tells us important things about vitamin D and Covid-19. Previously, twosmall randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have advocated vitamin D treatment for Covid-19, which I detailed here and here. But not every trial will show the same encouraging results, which is how things usually are. Even the FDA-approved remdesivir drug that inhibits coronavirus replication did not pass the W.H.O Solidarity trial and other trials.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Most Americans Don’t Follow Diets That Could Prevent Cancer

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The eating habits of most American adults aren't in line with dietary guidelines that can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. Researchers examined data from nearly 31,000 U.S. adult participants in the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The...