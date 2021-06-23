Cancel
‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Crip Camp’ Among Next Batch of 2021 Peabody Award Winners

By Michael Schneider
Variety
 9 days ago

HBO’s “I May Destroy You” and Netflix’s “Crip Camp” are among the next batch of this year’s Peabody Award winners, which continue to be announced throughout the week. Variety also has a first look at actor Selma Blair presenting the honor to “Crip Camp”; scroll down to watch. Peabody is...

variety.com
Variety

