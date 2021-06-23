Pulmonary Fibrosis Care Leaders And Patients Will Unite At PFF Summit 2021
Newswise — The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), has announced registration is now open for the virtual PFF Summit, Nov. 8-13, 2021, at pffsummit.org. The international biennial pulmonary fibrosis (PF) conference will provide live, interactive educational sessions on topics ranging from familial pulmonary fibrosis and genetic counseling to a fireside chat with the PFF medical team. Patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, industry representatives and individuals who have lost a loved one to PF are invited to participate in panel discussions, Q&A conversations, and more.www.newswise.com