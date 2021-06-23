Warren stalls confirmation of Biden pick in push for student loan reforms

© Greg Nash

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is seeking firm commitments on student loan reforms before committing to backing James Kvaal, President Biden ’s nominee for the Education Department’s head of higher education policy, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill.

Bloomberg Government had first reported that an unnamed Democratic lawmaker was blocking the confirmation to convince the Biden administration to cancel student debt by executive action.

However, the source who spoke to The Hill said the hold was related to a broad range of reforms sought in higher education, including the administration of the student loan program.

Warren remains in talks with Kvaal on her concerns, the source added.

People familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that Warren’s hesitancy to support Kvaal’s confirmation for the under secretary of Education has created tensions among Democrats.

White House and Education Department officials told the news outlet that they are working on coming to a compromise on the concerns brought by lawmakers over loan forgiveness.

Vanessa Harmoush, a spokeswoman for the Education Department, said in a statement, “We’ve been working with senate offices and are encouraged by the conversations and developments around James Kvaal’s nomination.”

“We share the same goals around making the Federal Student Aid office more consumer-friendly and an advocate for student borrowers,” she added, according to the Post.

Kvaal, who previously worked in the White House and Department of Education under the Obama administration, most recently served as president of the nonprofit Institute for College Access and Success, where he worked to improve the affordability of college and reduce student loan debt.

He also played a central role in the expansion of federal income-based repayment plans for student loans under the Obama administration and pushed for tuition-free community college, as well as increased oversight over for-profit schools.

Kvaal during his April confirmation hearing told lawmakers, “There is a crisis in the student loan program.”

“We need to continue to explore ways to provide relief for students under the burden of loan debt, while helping current and future students with affordable options,” he added at the time.

Warren and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) have been some of the most fervent supporters on Capitol Hill for higher education reforms and student loan cancellation.

In a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona last month, Warren, along with fellow Democratic Sens. Tina Smith (Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (Md.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), wrote requesting “updates on your actions to protect student borrowers during a critical moment for borrowers and our national economy” amid the coronavirus pandemic.