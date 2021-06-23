Cancel
Warren Buffett defends his approach to philanthropy as he quits the Gates Foundation board

By Rebecca Heilweil
Vox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Buffett announced on Wednesday that he’s donating $4.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations — and he’s stepping down from his role as a trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropies in the world. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO made the announcement as he shared the latest update on his charitable giving, while defending the pace at which he’s been donating his immense fortune. Now 90 years old, Buffett says he’s halfway toward his goal of giving up nearly all of his net worth.

