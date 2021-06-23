Warren Buffett defends his approach to philanthropy as he quits the Gates Foundation board

MacKenzie Scott has donated an additional $2.7 billion to charity, blasting the unfairness of the global wealth gap as she did so.“We are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change,” the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos wrote in a Medium post. “In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”The new gifts, spread across almost 300 organisations, bring the total of Ms Scott’s...