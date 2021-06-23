Deputies make drug bust while on coffee break
LOWMANSVILLE, Ky. — Two Lawrence County deputies found themselves working through their coffee break, when they encountered a man wanted for drug trafficking. The officers had stopped by the Valero gas station in Lowmansville around closing time Friday night, when they spotted a man sitting on a motorcycle during a rain storm. They immediately recognized him as Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson County, who they knew was wanted after being indicted for trafficking in meth and heroin.mountain-topmedia.com