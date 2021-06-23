Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowmansville, KY

Deputies make drug bust while on coffee break

By Ralph Davis
mountain-topmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWMANSVILLE, Ky. — Two Lawrence County deputies found themselves working through their coffee break, when they encountered a man wanted for drug trafficking. The officers had stopped by the Valero gas station in Lowmansville around closing time Friday night, when they spotted a man sitting on a motorcycle during a rain storm. They immediately recognized him as Jason Hodge, 41, of Johnson County, who they knew was wanted after being indicted for trafficking in meth and heroin.

mountain-topmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowmansville, KY
County
Lawrence County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Coffee Break#Heroin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.