Shamokin Dam, PA

Two-Vehicle Accident in Shamokin Dam Cleared, Two Hurt

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAMOKIN DAM – Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam Wednesday afternoon. According to emergency communications, the accident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 11-15 southbound and Baldwin Boulevard. Two injuries were reported and the accident caused some delays on Baldwin Boulevard, and on Routes 11 and 15 through Tedd’s Landing. Crews cleared the scene around 1:10 p.m.

