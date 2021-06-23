South African Reporter Apologizes for Story of Woman Giving Birth to 10

The South African journalist who reported the story of Gosiame Sithole, the woman who claimed to have given birth to 10 babies, is apologizing for not doing a better job—but somehow still insists the decuplets exist. “Even though I stand by the fact that Sithole was pregnant, some aspects of the story could have been dealt with differently. Could I have handled the story much better? Definitely! Especially the verification process,” Piet Rampedi, editor of the Pretoria News, wrote to his boss and colleagues, according to The South African. “Quite honestly, I never treated the decuplets story as an investigation at all. I used no investigative tool or checklist.”