Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA News: Ben Simmons is on thin ice in Philadelphia!

By George Michael Perez
ngscsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks. The series went on to seven games where Atlanta overcame adversity. Is Ben Simmons the reason why Philadelphia keeps losing in the playoffs?. Ben Simmons is an unbelievable facilitator and terrific defender on the court which...

ngscsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba News#The Atlanta Hawks#Mvp#Sixers#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Sixers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has taken a ton of flack over the past couple of days. After the Sixers were stunned and eliminated by the fifth seed Atlanta Hawks, the NBA world has had strong opinions about trading Simmons to perhaps finally break his pairing with Joel Embiid. They’ve been together and considered a contender for years but they’ve never really made it to the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Ben Simmons’ frustration with Jimmy Butler on Philadelphia 76ers played role in his departure to Miami Heat

According to a recent report, Ben Simmons was frustrated with the way that Jimmy Butler’s presence impacted his role on the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-19 season. “According to league sources, Simmons’ frustration at being relegated to off-ball duty during the team’s 2019 second-round loss to the [Toronto] Raptors contributed to the front office’s decision to not re-sign Jimmy Butler,” wrote Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports. “Brown had handed Butler the keys to the offense, and management was worried how Simmons would handle having Butler around and monopolizing crunch-time playmaking duties for multiple years.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Will Ben Simmons be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers next season?. The answer to that question is very much up in the air following Game 7 on Sunday night. Simmons and the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the East, is going home early.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Made Embarrassing NBA Postseason History

The 2021 NBA playoffs may go down as one of the low points of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons‘ career. Unfortunately, his stats are indicating the same right now. Throughout the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Ben Simmons struggled from the free throw line in virtually every game. He finished the playoffs making just 34.2-percent of his free throws.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Trade Speculation Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker and More

The NBA playoffs have provided basketball fans with plenty of drama, but the offseason activity has been every bit as spicy. Multiple playoff teams suddenly find themselves in transition mode. Former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has moved into Danny Ainge's position as president of basketball operations for the Celtics. His first move was to send Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ben Simmons turned down a dunk in Game 7 and NBA Twitter lost it

NBA Twitter lost their minds after Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons turned down an easy dunk opportunity in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks. The Philadelphia 76ers looked dead to rights after blowing a 26-point lead to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. They survived Game 6 to force a win-or-go-home series finale on Sunday afternoon. For the 76ers, they needed star Ben Simmons to take advantage of shot opportunities, especially in crunch time.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: A sensible Ben Simmons NBA trade rumor

Ben Simmons, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia, National Basketball Association, Detroit, Killian Hayes, Daryl Morey. Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) grabs the rebound over Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25). Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. It looks like Ben Simmons has worn out his welcome in Philadelphia. There must be a...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA trade odds: Bulls not on list of Ben Simmons suitors

Another Philadelphia 76ers season ended in unceremonious fashion Sunday night. The Eastern Conference's top seed dropped Game 7 of their second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor, giving way for what could be a busy offseason in the City of Brotherly Love. At that heart of that...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Ben Simmons Sets Dubious NBA Record With Woeful Playoff Shooting

At this point, it might be fair to ask whether Ben Simmons deserves to be a starting point guard. Simmons and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday night by Trae Young and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. And Simmons, who scored just five points in the Game 7 loss, is facing criticism after an uninspiring postseason performance.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Trades: Bulls Pursuing Ben Simmons a Complex Proposition

Ben Simmons would help Bulls, but trade is hard to construct originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the wake of the 24-year-old’s Game 7 embarrassment at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, it’s a question of particular intrigue — and, no doubt, polarization. On the one hand,...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Ben Simmons is the Most Phony 'Star' in NBA History

Ben Maller: “Has there ever been a more phony star than Ben Simmons?? Late in games Ben Simmons is a liability. He can’t play in crunch time and he plays like he’s a gutless puke in those crucial moments at the end of games. The Sixers tried to play him and how did that work out? The typical Ben Simmons package of equal parts anxiety, fear, panic, and confusion… He just did the impossible and had a worse shooting postseason from the charity stripe than Shaquille O’Neal.” (Full Video Above)
NBANBA Analysis Network

NBA executive calls 76ers star Ben Simmons a ‘mental midget’

The Philadelphia 76ers came up well short of their goal of winning an NBA championship this season. Ranking high on the list is the lack of impact that Ben Simmons provided the team throughout the course of the series and especially in the 103-96 loss in Game 7. When discussing...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

A Trade to This NBA Team Could Save Ben Simmons' Career

Colin Cowherd: “Ben Simmons is not what we thought but he’s got value. He’s a great defender, All-NBA First Team. He’s strong, he scores at the rim, he has very good vision, great ball-handler. So what do you do? You go find a team with great shooters. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side, Klay on the other, he would be a bigger and younger Draymond Green. You’ll have to find a team with a strong core, a strong culture, and a little bit of a savior complex. Golden State feels like they can make stuff work. Maybe Portland, CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons. Dame is great but he’s small and not much of a defender; Simmons can’t shoot but he’s big and a great defender. There is value here. Wherever Ben Simmons goes, he will not have to be the savior.” (Full Video Above)
NBANBC Washington

NBA Playoffs: Ben Simmons Passes Up Easiest Shot in History

Sixers fans crush Simmons for passing on easiest shot ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ben Simmons might've just played his way out of favor in Philadelphia, for good. Simmons disappeared in a jarring way during the Sixers' seven-game series against the Hawks, refusing to shoot the ball and...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Missing A Shot With A Huge Basketball

Ben Simmons can't catch a break after his bad performances in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Australian player failed to deliver when his team needed him the most , resulting in a painful elimination for the Philadelphia 76ers. After the series was over, he earned a lot of criticism ,...