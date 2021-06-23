Cancel
Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ("In the Heights," Cowsills documentary, Gresh & Keefe)

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need a feel-good film? Here you go. This adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes musical is joyous, a celebration of community and fulfilling dreams. Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) plans to leave Washington Heights, where he grew up, to return to the Dominican Republic, where he remembers having "the best days" of his life with his late father. He’s not the only one in the close-knit Heights who is grappling with their future. A college student wants to leave school because she feels like an outsider, even though her father is pushing her to stay. A young woman is striving to become a designer. Jon M. Chu does a fine job directing, although he could have trimmed a bit from the 2-1/2-hour run time. The music, primarily driven by Latin and hip-hop, is irresistible. The dances, particularly the pool and "Carnaval del Barrio" production numbers, are inspired. Miranda turns up in a cameo, and there are a few clever nods to his masterwork, “Hamilton.” If the framing device is a bit of a cheat and the resolution for Usnavi is too pat, well, that hardly dims the shine of “Heights.” (Oh, and: Miranda and Hudes spent time developing “In the Heights” at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford in 2005.)

‘In the Heights’ Review: Dir. Jon M. Chu (2021)

Based on the stage play created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights follows a community of Latin Americans as they struggle through a summer of high temperatures and blackouts. The film opens with Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) telling a group of children about a place he used to know called Washington Heights, a borough of New York. As he begins to tell his story we are whisked back in time, and after joining a younger version of Usnavi, we follow him on his journey to achieve his él sueñito (little dream) of reclaiming his father’s old bar in the Dominican Republic. Along the way we learn about several other él sueñitos of other residents, all told through the medium of song.
In the Heights movie review: hot in the city (#HBOMax)

I’m “biast” (pro): love a good musical; desperate for stories of underrepresented people and places. I loved In the Heights the first time I saw it, on a big screen at a London press screening. It is — in the single word that so many other critics have rightly deployed — joy. Pure joy. It is singing and dancing. It is life and love. It is food and family. It is heritage and community in all its complexity: as the place you come from and the place you want to escape, until maybe you don’t, until you realize you can’t, until you realize that you are inextricably a part of it, and it inextricably a part of you, and that you must reconcile all its confusions and conundrums in order to find your own peace. It is all those things — dawning self-awareness, the possibility of newfound contentment — as joy itself.
MARY SANCHEZ: 'In The Heights' casting reveals systematic racism

In a matter of weeks, the swell of Latinx pride and anticipation surrounding the release of “In The Heights” has turned and swiped at the film’s creators. Racism is like that. Never doubt its power; sly and capable of infecting just about anyone and any endeavor. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon...
Home Movies

"In the Heights" (PG-13, 2 hours, 23 minutes, HBO Max) A vibrant musical escape to Manhattan's close-knit community of Washington Heights, this spirited high-stepping production from Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton") is all about families, hopes and dreams, memories, and the ups and downs of a present day that, despite the threat of a looming summer blackout, never loses its sunny sense of optimism. With Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits; directed by Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians").
FilmBookCast Ep. 143 – IN THE HEIGHTS (2021)

FilmBookCast is the official podcast of FilmBook. FilmBookCast is an entertainment news podcast on the latest movie and television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Chris Banks discusses that breaking Hollywood news. In FilmBookCast Ep. 143, Chris looks at movie previews including: Pig starring Nicholas Cage, Settlers, and an eclectic...
Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical, Hamilton, is as revolutionary as its subject: the poor kid from the Caribbean who fought the British, defended the Constitution, and helped to found the United States. Fusing hip-hop, pop, R&B, and the best traditions of theater, this once-in-a-generation show broadens the sound of Broadway, reveals the storytelling power of rap, and claims our country’s origins for a diverse new generation.
Double Take (A Cinema Classics Production) Quiet Heights

John and Johnny mash up The Quiet Places and In the Heights. Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national broadcast winner and also hosts It’s Movie time...
Willem Dafoe to Narrate 'River' Documentary From 'Sherpa' Helmer Jennifer Peedom (EXCLUSIVE)

Produced by Stranger Than Fiction and Arrow Pictures, “River” is an exploration of the timeless relationship between humanity and rivers. Billed as an orchestral concert film, the doc is an ode to the natural word and a retelling of the history of both rivers and human civilization. With a score composed by Richard Tognetti from the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Dafoe will narrate a script from award-winning author and fellow of Cambridge University, Robert Macfarlane (“Mountains of the Mind,” “Underland”). The film will also feature additional music from William Barton, Jonny Greenwood and Radiohead.
RAY'S PICKS: 'Bridegroom' is an insightful and moving documentary

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. Bridegroom (2013): On May 7, 2011, 29-year-old Tom Bridegroom accidentally fell off the roof of a four-story building in Los Angeles. This moving documentary is the story of his life, as told by Shane Bitney Crone, the man who was in a relationship with him for the last six years of his life. Both men came from conservative Midwest families and had a difficult road toward happiness. Unfortunately, even death doesn’t necessarily end the desire of some families to erase or reimagine their own children, as Shane’s painful experiences with Tom’s family show. This is an insightful and moving documentary about family.
Triggerfish Launches Netflix-Sponsored Pan-African Story Artist Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading South African studio Triggerfish on Wednesday announced a call for entries for a pan-African Story Artist Lab. The program is sponsored by Netflix. Triggerfish has enjoyed terrific success with its earlier story lab programs. Malenga Mulendema, a Zambian writer who participated in the 2015 edition, developed her project Mama K’s Super 4 in the lab, and it is now being produced by Triggerfish as Netflix’s first original African animated series. A subsequent story lab program resulted in a nine-person all-African-women writing team working with head writer Amy Keating Rogers for Mulendema’s series.
(Interview) In The Moment with Wave Point

We talked about his new single “In The Moment” that is officially out NOW, what we can expect from his debut album in August, where he’s looking forward to performing someday, and more! Check out our interview below –
Soulshot celebrates knew album Friday at the Knick

The members of the band Soulshot have been happily immersed in the Connecticut/Rhody ska/reggae scenes for years. So much so that, when I visited Jamaica a few years back and went to the Bob Marley Museum, the walls were blanketed with Soulshot posters!. And for those of you who can't...
Our Favorite Songs (16 – 20)

Nominated by Andy Chatfield of Center for the Arts Radio Hour. Nominated by Madman Donovan of Reggae Voyage who says: Prince is arguably the most talented artist ever. the song was before its time and prepared us for the new 2000. 17. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) by...
Ana Popovic hits The Kate Wednesday

There are acknowledged hot beds of the blues. Memphis. Mississippi. Chicago. Kansas City. Austin. Belgrade, Serbia? Not so much. But it's true the superior blues guitarist Ana Popovic hails from Belgrade. In her childhood, she fell in love with American blues and began learning the craft. Eventually, she was good enough — really, excellent enough — to give up a career in her hometown as a fashion designer and move to the States.
DJ Tom Cat plays Daft Punk Saturday in Strange Brew

You know how some tribute acts will do everything possible in their shows to make it seem real — even trying to look just like the band members? That can be interesting with ZZ Top or P Funk copyists. Others, like Marshall Tucker or Wet Willie cover bands? Not so much.
TV highlights for Thursday, July 1: 'Top Chef' and a 'Scrubs' reunion

Tonight's highlights include a "Top Chef" finale and a "Scrubs" reunion:. On the same night that "Top Chef" (7 p.m., Bravo) concludes its 18th season, the news series "Top Chef Amateurs" (9:30 p.m., Bravo) premieres. Cookies set the agenda on the crafting competition "Making It" (7 p.m., NBC). An Air...