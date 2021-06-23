Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ("In the Heights," Cowsills documentary, Gresh & Keefe)

You need a feel-good film? Here you go. This adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes musical is joyous, a celebration of community and fulfilling dreams. Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) plans to leave Washington Heights, where he grew up, to return to the Dominican Republic, where he remembers having "the best days" of his life with his late father. He’s not the only one in the close-knit Heights who is grappling with their future. A college student wants to leave school because she feels like an outsider, even though her father is pushing her to stay. A young woman is striving to become a designer. Jon M. Chu does a fine job directing, although he could have trimmed a bit from the 2-1/2-hour run time. The music, primarily driven by Latin and hip-hop, is irresistible. The dances, particularly the pool and "Carnaval del Barrio" production numbers, are inspired. Miranda turns up in a cameo, and there are a few clever nods to his masterwork, “Hamilton.” If the framing device is a bit of a cheat and the resolution for Usnavi is too pat, well, that hardly dims the shine of “Heights.” (Oh, and: Miranda and Hudes spent time developing “In the Heights” at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford in 2005.)