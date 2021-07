Over the last week or so, it feels as though Mother Nature has been giving us a huge warning. On the West Coast, temperatures have been rising to unseen heights as some days have been in the 120-degree range. It is a truly insane sight to behold and in some places, there have been horrendous wildfires that are threatening people's homes and well-being. Many are scared that this could be a trend for decades to come, and as a result, we risk losing valuable habitat space.