A New Pop Smoke Album Is on the Way

Congratulations to the borough of Brooklyn. A second posthumous album is on the way from the late drill icon, Pop Smoke. Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records announced the album with a trailer featuring footage of the 20-year-old before his death in February of last year. “I always knew I was going to be something great,” Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, says. The 17-track album is available for preorder now. Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon came out posthumously in late 2020. He’s also been featured on Migos and Polo G’s new albums, as well as on the soundtracks for Eddie Huang’s Boogie, which he also starred in, and F9. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon had several hits including “The Woo,” “What You Know About Love,” and “For The Night,” which is 4-times platinum. The woo returns on July 16.