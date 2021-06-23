Cancel
Agriculture

Look out for summer pests

By Jun 23, 2021
Brookings Register
Cover picture for the articleHot, dry conditions across much of the state have put stress on crops. Although drought conditions are front of mind for many, we still need to be scouting fields watching for pest issues. Depending on your pre-emergent herbicide activation, you may already have sizeable weeds out in the field ready to be controlled. However, note that spraying during extremely hot conditions can cause drift and efficacy issues with some chemicals- take care to read labels and watch for proper application temperature ranges. For questions concerning what herbicides to use and when to use them, check out the ‘South Dakota Pest Management Guides’ that can be found in print at the nearest SDSU Extension Regional Center or on our website (extension.sdstate.edu – search for "pest guide").

