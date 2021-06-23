Boardwalk Big Band debuts Friday at Ocean Beach

It's as regular and comforting as the tides. Generation after generation becomes familiar with the melodic charms and danceable rhythms of big band music and classic jazz. And speaking of tides, what better place than New London's Ocean Beach to hear the debut performance by The Boardwalk Big Band? The 17-piece ensemble, featuring several local teenage musicians — many attending UConn — along with three area high school music teachers, performs at the renowned park on Friday. Led by Tim Fioravanti, the director of music at Waterford High School, The Boardwalk Big Band should provide an energizing, refreshing and fun take on the classics.