Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Boardwalk Big Band debuts Friday at Ocean Beach

By Rick Koster
The Day
 9 days ago

It's as regular and comforting as the tides. Generation after generation becomes familiar with the melodic charms and danceable rhythms of big band music and classic jazz. And speaking of tides, what better place than New London's Ocean Beach to hear the debut performance by The Boardwalk Big Band? The 17-piece ensemble, featuring several local teenage musicians — many attending UConn — along with three area high school music teachers, performs at the renowned park on Friday. Led by Tim Fioravanti, the director of music at Waterford High School, The Boardwalk Big Band should provide an energizing, refreshing and fun take on the classics.

www.theday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Beach#Beach Park#Jazz#Boardwalk#The Boardwalk Big Band#Waterford High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Music
Related
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS News

North Miami Beach condo building evacuated after review finds unsafe conditions

The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about five miles from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida. An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago, the city said in a news release.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...