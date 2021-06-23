TWIABP announce tour dates with Bent Knee, Greet Death, State Faults & Gates, new LP coming
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die recently confirmed that "LP4 is done and whips ass" and now they announced a fall US tour. They'll be joined by genre-defying experimental rock group Bent Knee for the dates, which run through October and November, with additional support from Michigan punkgazers Greet Death on the first leg, Santa Rosa screamo/post-hardcore band State Faults on the second, and New Brunswick post-rockers Gates on the third. They'll stop in Baltimore, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Hamden CT, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Asbury Park, and more. All dates are listed below.www.brooklynvegan.com