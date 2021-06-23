These Gorgeous Photos Capture The Diversity Of New Queer Photography

Laura Aguilar (1959-2018) was a Chicana photographer known for black and white portraiture commemorating her intersecting Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities. Chicanx and Latinx scholars have long celebrated Aguilar’s photographs for her focus on disabilities, gender, race, sexuality, and beauty, demanding a rightful place for the artist within the history of American photography. Overlooked by the mainstream art world during her lifetime, she has received posthumous success with a recent critically acclaimed retrospective that was shown in Los Angeles and New York as well as major acquisitions by museums including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Vincent Price Art Museum. SAAM is acquiring 21 photographs by Aguilar, including the complete Latina Lesbian series. Aguilar’s photographs join urban Latinx documentary photographers such as John Valadez, Frank Espada, and Hiram Maristany that are well-represented in SAAM’s collection. Like these photographers, Aguilar’s oeuvre is a community-focused practice that calls attention to marginalized groups, reframing their interpretation while also highlighting the artist’s personal connection to these spaces as a form of arts activism.