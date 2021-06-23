Cancel
Photography

These Gorgeous Photos Capture The Diversity Of New Queer Photography

By Pia Peterson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos help shape our perceptions of people, history, and the world around us. Years ago, Benjamin Wolbergs, an editor and art director living in Berlin, saw images on social media of a young queer community. The photos were open and honest, critical and self-exploratory. They strongly contrasted with Wolbergs' experiences growing up in a small city in southern Germany; his first interaction with the queer community didn’t happen until he was an adult moving to Berlin in 2001.

Nan Goldin
#Queer Community#Diversity#Lgbtq#Budweiser#Buzzfeed News#Solidarity
Entertainment
Photography
Visual Art
Society
Berlin, DE
Arts
Germany
Instagram
Animalsslrlounge.com

8 Horse Photography Tips for Impactful and Creative Photos

Horses are some of the most majestic animals to grace the planet. You can find them on ranches, neighborhoods, and in the wild. The potential to capture portraits of horses with objects, subjects, and landscapes are endless! We’re here to give you horse photography tips to help you capture creative and captivating photos.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

12 Phone Photography Ideas for Fun Photo Outings

I will be honest: I didn’t want to love taking photos with my phone. But then I fell in love with having a small, portable camera at hand at all times, and I was both shocked and exhilarated by what my photography could become with an extra piece of kit in my pocket.
Interior DesignNPR

Why Surrounding Yourself With Art Matters — And How To Do It

The art you choose to display in your home tells a story. For me (TK), it represents who I am and what I care about most. After all, "If there's any place in this world, if you are so fortunate to have a roof over your head, that you can be the main character of your story, it is at home," says independent curator and author Kimberly Drew.
PhotographyFinancial Times

Seven new reads for art and photography lovers

(Maison CF / RRB Photobooks, £45) With his career as Ghana’s first full-time newspaper photographer spanning six decades and two continents, James Barnor has captured Ghana on the cusp of independence, as well as documenting the African and Caribbean diaspora in London throughout the Sixties and beyond. Despite this significant contribution to the culture and history of both Ghana and the UK, Barnor’s work has been largely overlooked in Britain. A new book and retrospective at London’s Serpentine Galleries are shedding light on the 92-year-old photographer’s extensive archive – from his fashion covers for South African magazine Drum to candid portraits of a woman supporting the National Liberation Movement political rally in Ghana. Like the road in the book’s title, these images are “woven in a singular way between Africa and Europe,” says photography historian and curator Dr Damarice Amao in the opening essay.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Get To Know 5 Radical Female Latin American Artists [Infographic]

When you think of a female hispanic artist, 9 chances out of 10, Frida Kahlo is on the top of that list. She’s on the top of the list for any average person, and rightfully so. There is no disputing Kahlo’s place in the art world as the original selfie queen and master surrealist. But even the master herself faced challenges to find her spot in the popular consciousness of the people.
Hanover, NHDartmouth

Hood Museum acquires over 6,000 vintage Hollywood photographs

After a five-year acquisition process, the new collection will bring ample opportunities for student study. The Hood Museum of Art has completed a project to acquire over 6,000 Hollywood photographs from the John Kobal Foundation, an organization based in the United Kingdom dedicated to collecting and furthering photography in remembrance of its namesake. The photographs acquired by the Hood feature major stars and scenes from 20th century North American film such as Buster Keaton, Lillian Gish, and Marlon Brando. They offer a glimpse into parts of Hollywood often overlooked — including the photographers themselves.
Photographyslrlounge.com

8 Nature Photography Tips to Elevate Your Photos

Nature photography can be one of the most therapeutic exercises for photographers of any genre. Find a secluded spot and let the beauty of earth’s magnificent creatures and features do the talking. Being outside in the wilderness and taking photos is a great way to experience nature and all it has to offer. Nature photography encompasses landscapes, wildlife, and plant life that make up the earth’s ecosystems and puts no limits on your imagination or creativity. This category, however, can be somewhat intimidating, especially for the beginning photographer but we’re here to give you some essential nature photography tips for getting started on your journey.
DesignPosted by
NBC News

Transgender teen's crypto art series fetches $2.16 million at Christie's

A transgender teen’s physical artwork and non-fungible tokens netted $2.16 million at auction at Christie’s on Wednesday. “Hello, i’m Victor (FEWOCiOUS) and This Is My Life” included five lots by 18-year-old Victor Langlois, aka FEWOCiOUS, a rising star in the increasingly popular — and lucrative — world of NFT art.
Los Angeles County, CASmithsonian

Laura Aguilar Photographs in Focus: Latina Lesbians

Laura Aguilar (1959-2018) was a Chicana photographer known for black and white portraiture commemorating her intersecting Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities. Chicanx and Latinx scholars have long celebrated Aguilar’s photographs for her focus on disabilities, gender, race, sexuality, and beauty, demanding a rightful place for the artist within the history of American photography. Overlooked by the mainstream art world during her lifetime, she has received posthumous success with a recent critically acclaimed retrospective that was shown in Los Angeles and New York as well as major acquisitions by museums including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Vincent Price Art Museum. SAAM is acquiring 21 photographs by Aguilar, including the complete Latina Lesbian series. Aguilar’s photographs join urban Latinx documentary photographers such as John Valadez, Frank Espada, and Hiram Maristany that are well-represented in SAAM’s collection. Like these photographers, Aguilar’s oeuvre is a community-focused practice that calls attention to marginalized groups, reframing their interpretation while also highlighting the artist’s personal connection to these spaces as a form of arts activism.
Crestview, FLcrestviewbulletin.com

HAPPENINGS: Camera types for capturing those summer photos

CRESTVIEW — Looking at photographs of one's family and the places they have visited is a fun past time. Most people use their cell phones for their pictures, but a camera is still one's best choice for great photos. A point and shoot camera, which are easy to use, start...
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Photos: NYC Turned Into A Gorgeous Glowing Rainbow This Weekend To Celebrate Pride

NYC is loud and proud, and celebrations across the city over Pride Weekend definitely showed it!. From festive installations to gatherings to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community to marches to fight against discrimination, the city came out for a beautiful weekend that hadn’t been seen for two years due to the pandemic. Here are some of our favorite shots we’ve been tagged in highlighting the amazing energy in NYC this weekend:
San Francisco, CANPR

Stunning Photos Capture 2 Brothers' Walk 1,600 Feet Above Yosemite

Two brothers living in San Francisco led a group that set a record this month for the longest highline walked in California. The nylon line — about an inch or 2 wide and a few millimeters thick — stretched across 2,800 feet in Yosemite National Park, from Taft Point across gullies to an old tree on another outcropping nicknamed "Your Mom."
Posted by
Cleverly Catheryn

Hiring Brandy Yi Photography for a Special Mini Photo Shoot

Hiring Brandy Yi Photography for a Special Mini Photo Shoot. Ever thought about working with a professional photographer to capture a special moment but didn’t know where to start or even if it was something you could afford. These days there are so many freelance photogs offering mini sessions that make capturing special memories pretty affordable, painfree and fun! Brandy Yi Photography is one of those local photogs thats passion for her craft truly comes through in her images.
PhotographyPosted by
Upworthy

Man taught himself photography in prison and took these brilliant photos once he got out

Donato Di Camillo always believed pictures captured the essence of people and it's defined a large part of his life. It also proved to be his salvation. He was inspired to pick up a camera while he spent time in prison for a federal crime. More than 10 years later, he is now an accomplished New York City street photographer, and what makes his work stand out are his frames and subjects. He prefers clicking pictures of places and people that aren't generally subjects of the usual photographer. He likes to take photos of everyday people and rather eccentric individuals. It's not the traditionally 'beautiful' photo that attracts him.
New York City, NYHyperallergic

New York: Ming Smith’s Transcendent Photography

There’s movement on the Upper West Side: the Theodore Roosevelt statue at the American Museum of Natural History, long protested for its racist composition, is finally being removed. Staff writer Valentina Di Liscia has the full story. Further downtown, Rachell Morillo delves into the eclectic photographs of Ming Smith, who’s...