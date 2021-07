Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. With today's bounty of high-tech gadgets—as well as ancient healing stones that withstand the test of time—face massagers truly command the market. Each massager has its own set of benefits (some lift and tone; others dial down inflammation), but they all impart some sort of glow: In fact, regular facial massage has been shown to increase blood flow to the face and deliver much-needed nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells—which, in turn, has been shown to help with fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even tone.