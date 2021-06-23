Cancel
Lisa Kudrow Says 'Fittings Were Not Fun' on Friends Set: 'I Have a Different Body Type'

By Vanessa Etienne
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Kudrow is opening up about her struggles with body image while she was filming Friends. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, along with former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kudrow revealed that during the run of their beloved sitcom, she didn't feel comfortable wearing some of the clothes because of her body type, which was "different" from her costars'.

