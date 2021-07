If watching SNL during the pandemic was thrilling, imagine actually doing SNL during the pandemic. The cast and crew of the iconic comedy show managed to do a whole season, live from Studio 8H, during a global pandemic and a tumultuous presidential election, and that sounds just as crazy as it looked. In a new series called Stories from the Show: A Look Back at SNL Season 46, the cast is shedding some light on what it was like to work on the show this past year, and E! News has a first look above.