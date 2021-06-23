Naruto Fans Are Striking Out with Their Most Controversial Opinions

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a unique new villain: His name is Daemon, and like his sister Ada, he's a deadly young cyborg from the Kara organization, who possesses a unique set of powers. Both Daemon and Ada were deemed too dangerous by Kara's leader, Jigen (aka Isshiki Otsutsuki), and with good reason. Ada can see all things at all times and seduce any person not related to her; however, Daemon's power is far more gruesome and savage. The young cyborg boy has the uncanny ability to turn an opponent's attack back on him or her. It's a seemingly unbeatable ability in the world of ninjas, but that may not be the case.