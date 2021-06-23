Naruto Fans Are Striking Out with Their Most Controversial Opinions
The Naruto franchise has risen to such high levels of popularity that Masashi Kishimoto's story that it is often touted as one of the biggest series to ever be released via Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans have recently taken to social media to express their most controversial opinions regarding the series that brought the Hidden Leaf Village to life. With the current iteration of the series following the next generation of ninjas, aka the children of the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and other young ninjas of the original story, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is definitely trying to continue the series in style.comicbook.com