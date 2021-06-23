Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ex-MLB star Ben Zobrist suing pastor for having affair with his wife

By KSHB Staff
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6cVo_0ad8QaEL00

Former Major League Baseball player Ben Zobrist has filed a lawsuit against his pastoral counselor for having an affair with his wife.

The suit identifies Byron Yawn as a pastoral counselor for Zobrist and his wife and the executive director of Patriot Forward Charity, a charity started by Zobrist.

Court documents say Yawn was a senior pastor and elder at Community Bible Church in Nashville and was at that church for around 20 years.

Julianna Zobrist is Ben Zobrist's wife, and together they have three small children.

They began attending Yawn's church in Nashville in 2005, according to court documents.

Yawn is identified as the pastor who carried out the couple's pre-marital counseling and carried out the public dedication of their children to the church.

Zobrist, who retired from MLB last March, attended counseling sessions with Yawn over the years.

The court documents state that Yawn began having daily conversations with Julianna Zobrist in 2018 and that Yawn began pursuing an intimate relationship with her in September of that year.

The documents allege that the relationship became sexually intimate in the spring of 2019 and went on for a year without Ben's knowledge. It even alleges the pastor and Julianna used burner phones to stay in communication.

The lawsuit claims Yawn exploited his knowledge of marital difficulties gained through counseling the couple to his advantage and even counseled Ben to give his wife some "space" in 2019.

Court documents state it was Yawn's wife who discovered a burner phone and told Ben she believed their spouses were having an emotional affair.

In divorce filing documents in June of 2020, Ben discovered the relationship between his wife and Yawn was physical, according to the lawsuit.

Ben seeks compensatory and punitive damages for a breach of fiduciary duty and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Court documents were filed in Tennessee, where both the baseball player and Yawn live.

Ben was on the World Series Champion Royals team in 2015 before winning another title with the Chicago Cubs. He is not currently playing baseball.

Ben played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006 to 2014.

Julianna Zobrist is a Christian pop singer.

Katelyn Brown at KSHB first reported this story.

Community Policy
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Zobrist
Person
Julianna Zobrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Major League Baseball#Patriot Forward Charity#Community Bible Church#The Chicago Cubs#The Tampa Bay Rays#Christian#Kshb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
Society
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

World Series MVP Alleges Wife Had Affair With Pastor

Former two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist is at the center of a disturbing lawsuit involving his wife, Julianna, and the family’s former pastor, Byron Yawn. The lawsuit was filed back in May and states that Zobrist’s wife allegedly had an affair with Yawn while he was their pastor at Community Bible Church in Nashville. Yawn was reportedly the post-marital counselor for Ben and Julianna.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

As Ben Zobrist’s sensational lawsuit proves, sticking to sports is hard to do

I’ve always been confused by the stick-to-sports dictate that some readers place on sportswriters. Is it that we’re supposed to write only about the games? Nothing else? Or is there more we’re allowed to address? Athletes’ interesting hobbies or pursuits? Off-field issues? Personal lives? Their opinions on topics that might have little to do with the sports they play? What’s OK and what’s off limits?
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

Ben Zobrist's upcoming divorce trial could include subpoenaed testimony from former pastor he's suing -- including all messages exchanged with his wife Julianna

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist’s divorce trial might include testimony from the former pastor he accused of having an affair with his wife in a lawsuit alleging fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A subpoena was issued for Byron Yawn, CEO of Forrest Crain and Co....
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist accuses wife Julianna of having a year-long affair with their Nashville pastor who had given them marriage counselling, lawsuit says

Ex-Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist has accused his wife of having an affair with their. pastor who, at one point, had given the couple marriage counseling, according to a lawsuit. The 40-year-old, who has since retired from the MLB, alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that his wife Julianna...
MLBFOX Sports

Ben Verlander breaks down his picks for the MLB All-Star Game

Voting for the MLB All-Star Game has never felt so confusing. Yes. For the first time, there are multiple rounds to this All-Star voting thing, and it all seems a bit difficult to understand. All I know is that the All-Star Game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver,...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 30

Congratulations to Tennessee Smokies outfielder Brennen Davis and Iowa Cubs right-handed reliever Manuel Rodriguez, who were both named to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game today. They’re doing NL versus AL instead of US versus the World this year, so the American Davis and the Mexican Rodriguez will be on the same team this time, as we hope they are for many years to come.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Curse of Cubs backup catchers claims Lobaton

This run of misfortune isn't quite at the level of Spinal Tap drummers -- no one has spontaneously combusted, after all -- but fate has not been kind to Cubs backup catchers this season. The latest mishap was a collision at first base Tuesday that ended the Cubs' 2-1 loss...
NFLwmay.com

June Swoon A Very Real Thing For The Chicago Cubs

What a difference a month can make. Early on in month the Chicago Cubs were riding high as their early season offensive woes had dissipated and they were sitting atop the NL Central division. That position in the standings was surprising due to the Cubs offseason making it look like the team was more concerned with shedding salary than competing for a division title. Funny thing happened on the raising of another NL Central title banner the same problems that have plagued the Cubs the past few season reared their ugly heads and the Cubs not only fell out of first place but find themselves dangerously close to falling below the .500 mark for the season.
SportsDeadspin

Who is Trevor Bauer's agent?

If you’ve read about the restraining order that a court issued against Trevor Bauer on behalf of his alleged sexual assault victim, you may have noticed that The Athletic quoted “a statement made on Tuesday night by Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf.”. Hang on a second. Who the heck is Jon...
MLBPopculture

MLB 2021 All-Star Game Jerseys Have Fans up in Arms

The MLB 2021 All-Star game is right around the corner, and the jerseys have been revealed. This week, MLB showed off what each all-star will wear, and the fans have a lot to say about it. The jerseys have a bold look as Chris Bengel of CBS Sports wrote they are "batting practice style jersey with an abbreviation for each team's name and their logo on the right side of the jersey."
MLBwtaw.com

MLB Lone Star Roundup: Wednesday, June 30th

The Houston Astros continued to struggle Wednesday night as they fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2. After going on an 11-game win streak, Houston has now dropped five of its last six. The ‘Stros will hit the road Thursday night to visit the Cleveland Indians at 6:10 p.m. on Zone...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago Cubs catcher Jose Lobaton suffers shoulder sprain

Chicago Cubs backup catcher Jose Lobaton has been placed on the 60-day injured list after he landed on his right shoulder after jumping over Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader while trying to beat out a ground ball Tuesday night. The Cubs said Lobaton suffered a sprain. Lobaton, who was serving...
MLBThe Day

Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season

New York — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

A-walked for Sánchez in the 3rd. b-singled for Nance in the 6th. c-struck out for Cousins in the 8th. d-struck out for Heyward in the 9th. E_Arrieta (2), Adames (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Taylor (4), Urías (14). HR_Urías (9), off Arrieta; Adames (7), off Nance; Urías (10), off Morgan. RBIs_Báez 2 (49), Marisnick (17), Sogard (11), Wisdom 2 (19), Peterson 3 (13), Urías 4 (39), Hiura (15), Bradley Jr. (21), Adames 4 (28). SB_Sogard (3), Marisnick (3).
MLBESPN

Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

NEW YORK --  Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. MLBs investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," the commissioner's office said in a statement....
MLBAthletics Nation

Frank Schwindel homers in first A’s at-bat

It was all the way back in 2013 that Frank Schwindel was drafted out of college by the Kansas City Royals. He toiled through six minor league seasons before making his MLB debut on Opening Day 2019, but two weeks and 1-for-15 with a single later he was back in Triple-A, and a month after that the Royals released him.