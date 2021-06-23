Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado reaches 91% rural broadband coverage as efforts to improve internet for Ute Tribes move forward

By Tamara Chuang
coloradosun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne look at Colorado’s official broadband map and Bernadette Cuthair will tell you it’s wrong. As the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe’s director of planning & development, Cuthair has been working to help her community access faster internet service. But the current broadband map makes it seem like the southwestern town of Towaoc, the base for the tribe, doesn’t need help. The map shows most of the town already has federally adequate speeds of 25 megabits or faster.

coloradosun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cortez, CO
City
Limon, CO
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#Internet Speed#Rural Internet#Broadband Internet#Ute Tribes#House Bill 1298#Fcc#Americans#Isp#Gis#The Air Force#Department Of Energy#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...