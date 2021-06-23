Cancel
Michigan State

22 of 24 freeway shootings reported so far in 2021 happened in Detroit, Michigan State Police says

By WXYZ Web Team
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u41w0_0ad8QREg00

Michigan State Police says there have been 24 shootings on freeways this year so far with 22 of them occurring in the city of Detroit. The other two happened in the suburbs.

MSP tweeted out the stats in a thread on Wednesday.

They said of the incidents, 11 involved suspects that the victim knew; 7 stemmed from road rage; and 6 had unknown motives or uncooperative victims. According to MSP, four of the incidents led to a death.

"We must find away to settle disputes without violence and make cooperating with police a normal thing," tweeted MSP.

