Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maysville, KY

Remington Waterfield, infant

Posted by 
News Democrat
News Democrat
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qkkl_0ad8QNx000

Remington Lucas Waterfield, infant son of Rich and Paige Waterfield passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born March 11, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Remy is survived by his parents – Rich and Paige Waterfield of Georgetown, Ohio; his big brother – Rowan Waterfield and his big sister – Kinley Waterfield; maternal grandparents – Tony and Minda McDaniel of Ripley, Ohio; paternal grandparents – Randy and Sue Waterfield of Georgetown, Ohio; two aunts – Jamie Bradley (Kelly) of Georgetown, Ohio and Brittany Moore (Brandon) of Brookesville, Kentucky; two uncles – Zach McDaniel of Ripley, Ohio and Ryan Waterfield (Melissa) of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Private gravedside services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Bonnie Bohn will officiate.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 23 at Ritchie and Sheila Waterfield’s home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Community Policy
News Democrat

News Democrat

62
Followers
177
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Anderson Mercy Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related