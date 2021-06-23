Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, NC

Pierce gets rare chance to chair House committee

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAuVh_0ad8QLBY00

RALEIGH — The House Commerce Committee met on Tuesday in Raleigh and Scotland County’s own State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, was given the opportunity to stand in as chair.

Laurinburg native and fellow Democrat John Easterling described this as a great honor.

“Rep. Pierce is one of the few Democrats who have ever chaired a committee in the past 10 years of the GOP control,” said Easterling.

Easterling followed up by saying it’s also a big deal for Scotland County.

“It was a great opportunity to chair the Commerce Committee meeting this past Tuesday,” said Pierce. “It is extremely rare for Democrats to chair committee hearings when Republicans are in charge.”

On Tuesday, according to Pierce, the committee discussed the proposed House Bill (HB) 680, which seeks to re-enact a tax credit for qualified business investments, as well as HB 899, which proposes to create a small business employer-sponsored retirement savings program.

“As a senior member and vice-chair of the Commerce Committee, I am thankful and grateful that Republican Representative John Sauls had the confidence to allow me to preside and conduct the meeting,” said Pierce. “The long-lasting relationships I have forged for nearly 17 years as a member of the NC House of Representatives demonstrates my willingness to work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner, which is desperately needed today.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Community Policy
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Easterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#State#D Wagram#Democrats#Gop#Republicans#Hb 899#The Commerce Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.