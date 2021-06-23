Pierce gets rare chance to chair House committee

RALEIGH — The House Commerce Committee met on Tuesday in Raleigh and Scotland County’s own State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, was given the opportunity to stand in as chair.

Laurinburg native and fellow Democrat John Easterling described this as a great honor.

“Rep. Pierce is one of the few Democrats who have ever chaired a committee in the past 10 years of the GOP control,” said Easterling.

Easterling followed up by saying it’s also a big deal for Scotland County.

“It was a great opportunity to chair the Commerce Committee meeting this past Tuesday,” said Pierce. “It is extremely rare for Democrats to chair committee hearings when Republicans are in charge.”

On Tuesday, according to Pierce, the committee discussed the proposed House Bill (HB) 680, which seeks to re-enact a tax credit for qualified business investments, as well as HB 899, which proposes to create a small business employer-sponsored retirement savings program.

“As a senior member and vice-chair of the Commerce Committee, I am thankful and grateful that Republican Representative John Sauls had the confidence to allow me to preside and conduct the meeting,” said Pierce. “The long-lasting relationships I have forged for nearly 17 years as a member of the NC House of Representatives demonstrates my willingness to work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner, which is desperately needed today.”

