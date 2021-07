In the April 12, 2021 issue of the New Yorkers, journalist Raffi Khatchadourian wrote one of the most compelling and troubling stories about the plight of the Muslim Uyghurs in China. The story, titled “Ghost Walls” tells the story of one Chinese woman who had moved to Canada, went back to China for her fathers funeral, and was detained in a reeducation camp for more than one year for no reason other than her ethnic and religious heritage.