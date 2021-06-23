Cancel
Maryland State

State of Maryland is hiring an Autopsy Assistant

By Keyarah Watson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
WMAR-2 News is here for you! State of Maryland is hiring an Autopsy Assistant.

Education: Graduation from an accredited high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate.

Experience: One year of experience embalming or assisting in the performance of autopsies on humans.

Apply here .

