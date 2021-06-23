There’s an Intense Land Rush Happening Now—But Not in the Physical World
There’s a land rush, but it’s not happening in the U.S., or any other country for that matter. It’s happening in virtual reality. The demand for plots of land in virtual worlds, also known as metaverses, have pushed prices up more than 3,000% in just six months. Realtor.com explains that the augmented reality platforms hosting these metaverses are also tied to encrypted blockchains, often with their own cryptocurrencies. This isn’t a simple game of The Sims, this opens the door for large-scale financial transactions.www.probuilder.com