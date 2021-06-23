Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

There’s an Intense Land Rush Happening Now—But Not in the Physical World

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a land rush, but it’s not happening in the U.S., or any other country for that matter. It’s happening in virtual reality. The demand for plots of land in virtual worlds, also known as metaverses, have pushed prices up more than 3,000% in just six months. Realtor.com explains that the augmented reality platforms hosting these metaverses are also tied to encrypted blockchains, often with their own cryptocurrencies. This isn’t a simple game of The Sims, this opens the door for large-scale financial transactions.

www.probuilder.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#The Real World#The Physical World#Realtor Com#Digital#Christie#House#Somnium Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Real Estate
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Leaders: The Future Of Work Is Happening Now

I’m sure you’ve noticed the proliferation of announcements and news stories about companies starting to reopen their offices—and many company employees not reacting well to the announcements, saying, in effect, “that is not enough.” We knew this wouldn’t be easy. More often than not, the reason some companies are now...
Florida Staterealtor.com

Florida’s Housing Market Was Surging, Then a Condo Building Collapsed. What Happens Now?

The horrifying collapse of a condo building just outside of Miami has left the nation grappling with how a tragedy of this magnitude could have occurred on U.S. soil. In the aftermath of the deadly disaster, questions will need to be answered on what caused the unprecedented collapse of Champlain Towers South last Thursday. Building and inspection codes will likely be revised. And Southern Florida’s oceanfront condo market, where units had been in high demand, will need to reckon with the immediate and longer-term repercussions of the the collapse.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Majority of Young Adults Plan to Use Their Savings Toward Homeownership

A recent Zillow survey found three in five Millennials and Gen Zers will use their money saved during the pandemic toward a down payment on a home. Zillow says this shows that even through a pandemic, homeownership remains a priority. Although many Americans lost their jobs, others who continued to work were able to save costs on childcare, vacationing, and shopping. The majority of surveyed Millennials and Gen Zers (59%) told Zillow they plan to use their new savings for a down payment. Millennials make up the largest generational group of homebuyers, giving them a large impact on the housing market, Zillow notes.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Facebook Leads VR Headset Market in Q1 2021

Article By : International Data Corp. Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew by 52.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to IDC. Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew by 52.4% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, according to new data from the International Data Corp. (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker.
Engineeringaithority.com

Daily AI Roundup: The 5 Coolest Things on Earth Today

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Video GamesPopular Science

Your PC can help you stream more high-end Oculus Quest 2 games

The Oculus Quest 2 may be the best virtual reality headset you can buy at the moment—it’s self-contained, powerful, easy to use, and relatively affordable. Perhaps the only drawback is you need a Facebook account to use it. Unlike several more expensive alternatives, to play Oculus Quest 2 games you...
Industryprobuilder.com

Most Builders Raise Prices, Pre-Order Materials to Combat Shortages

Faced with widespread shortages and rising material costs, home builders have reacted in an array of ways to combat difficult supply chain conditions. The most recent survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, conducted in May reveals just how home builders are responding to difficult conditions. The most popular responses were raising prices on your homes frequently and pre-ordering materials, followed by including price escalation clauses in sales/construction contracts, waiting to list spec homes until completion or late in the construction process, and cost-plus pricing.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Politics19fortyfive.com

Could China Really Beat the U.S. In a War? The Answer Might Surprise You.

“TOKYO, July 31, 1894 — ‘For the foreseeable future,’ declares an American defense expert, ‘no rational Japanese naval planner could present a plan to defeat the Chinese navy, even in the Yellow Sea.’ Why say such a thing? Because it stands to reason. Japan has been a modern industrial nation only since the Meiji Restoration of 1868-1869. That’s under three decades.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to See 3D Walking Directions in Google Maps

The tricky thing with walking directions is that it’s hard for your phone to know which direction you’re looking. Google Maps solves this problem with handy 3D walking directions that overlay navigation instructions onto the real world. What You’ll Need. Google Maps‘ 3D walking directions use augmented reality to display...
Worldblooloop.com

Pokémon Wonder experience opening at Japan’s Yomiuriland

The Pokémon Company has partnered with Yomiuriland, Tokyo’s largest amusement park, to create a nature-driven attraction in Japan where visitors search for Pokémon. Pokémon Wonder is an ‘amusement park’ covering 48,000 square feet of untouched forest behind Yomiuriland. It is brimming with 50 Pokémon hidden across two courses – ‘Ancient Stone Wall’ and ‘Whispering Bamboo Grove’.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
Businessvrfocus.com

Mission:ISS’ Magnopus Acquires XR Design Studio REWIND

In the latest acquisition news British virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) specialist REWIND has announced its now joined Magnopus, another prominent immersive design company that has worked on projects including Disney’s remake of The Lion King. REWIND has worked on a number of well-known experiences for global brands such as...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Hobbiesknowtechie.com

How technology has shaped the e-Sports industry

The e-Sport gaming industry has attracted immense attention on a global scale. People can compete with each other in their favorite video games. Now, betting has also found its way into the e-Sports industry. This combo is interesting for people who love gambling and video games at the same time.
Electronicsaithority.com

Vuzix and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting Started With AR & Smart Glasses

“Transform Your Workforce With AR and Smart Glasses” Webinar to Be Held July 1st, 2021. Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting a pair of webinars featuring partner TeamViewer, a leading provider of remote access software. The July 1st events will deliver an actionable overview of augmented reality solutions and tips for starting and streamlining a Smart Glasses pilot and broader program implementation for enterprise customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy