There’s an Intense Land Rush Happening Now—But Not in the Physical World

The horrifying collapse of a condo building just outside of Miami has left the nation grappling with how a tragedy of this magnitude could have occurred on U.S. soil. In the aftermath of the deadly disaster, questions will need to be answered on what caused the unprecedented collapse of Champlain Towers South last Thursday. Building and inspection codes will likely be revised. And Southern Florida’s oceanfront condo market, where units had been in high demand, will need to reckon with the immediate and longer-term repercussions of the the collapse.